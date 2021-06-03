Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $67.20 or 0.00177213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.62 or 0.07256479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

