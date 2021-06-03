Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,028.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $7,028.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.99 or 0.09339818 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

