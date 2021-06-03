Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $471,682.79 and approximately $141.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00012085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01033240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.35 or 0.09350271 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

