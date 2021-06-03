Etherparty Hits Market Capitalization of $920,736.56 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $920,736.56 and $100,182.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

