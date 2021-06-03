Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.