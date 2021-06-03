Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.75. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 67,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

