EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $142,534.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $99,484.96 and $142,534.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00124022 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002477 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00840162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

