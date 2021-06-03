Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.02. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

