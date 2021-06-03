Evercore ISI Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $186.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.15.

Shares of SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

