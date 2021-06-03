Exeedme Price Up 11.3% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $740,566.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00318017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00238671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.01203070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.58 or 0.99956328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,672,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

