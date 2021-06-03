eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,292,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,377,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,485,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.