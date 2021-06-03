Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

