Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $154.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.