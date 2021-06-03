Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

