Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.20. 379,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

