F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Decreased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,737 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

