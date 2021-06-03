Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer Sells 10,145 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The company has a market capitalization of $933.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

