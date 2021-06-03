Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

