Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $326.44. 354,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

