Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE FICO opened at $494.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.91. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.