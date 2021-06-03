Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.50% of Fair Isaac worth $70,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $494.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

