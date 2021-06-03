FairGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002455 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007093 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00113039 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

