Falcon Project 1-Day Volume Tops $7,289.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $7,289.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01189570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.68 or 0.99926261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.