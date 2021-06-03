Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $163,109.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

