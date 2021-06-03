FansTime Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $276,526.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.56 or 0.09330949 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

