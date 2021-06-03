FantasyGold Market Capitalization Reaches $54,547.05 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $54,547.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00312304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01196073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,027.30 or 0.99966755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034105 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

