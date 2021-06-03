Farhad Nanji Acquires 46,990 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

