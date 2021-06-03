Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

