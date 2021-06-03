Ferguson (FERG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (LON: FERG):

5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to GBX 7,730 ($100.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7,500 ($97.99).

FERG stock opened at GBX 9,712 ($126.89) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,251.32. The company has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,828 ($128.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $2.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

