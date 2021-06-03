Ferguson (FERG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (LON: FERG):
- 5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to GBX 7,730 ($100.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7,500 ($97.99).
FERG stock opened at GBX 9,712 ($126.89) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,251.32. The company has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,828 ($128.40).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $2.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.
