Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.27

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.27 and last traded at $138.27, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.