Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $281.67 million and approximately $46.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00994291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.10420602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

