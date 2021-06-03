Filecoin Price Up 24% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $88.39 or 0.00228552 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00328621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.01186723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.65 or 0.99905220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.71 or 0.01080116 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 75,926,190 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.