Financial Analysis: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ThredUp and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Revolve Group 0 7 10 1 2.67

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.68%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.94 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 7.33 $56.79 million $0.70 84.23

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Revolve Group beats ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

