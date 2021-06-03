Financial Contrast: TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -27.06% -25.16% -19.43%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TearLab and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than TearLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A SeaSpine $154.35 million 4.29 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -12.98

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Summary

SeaSpine beats TearLab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and demineralized bone matrices. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. and 7D Surgical, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

