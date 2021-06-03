Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Down 5.3%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, and tax planning services in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including financial planning, wealth management, and money management services to individuals and businesses.

