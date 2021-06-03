FinNexus Hits Market Cap of $10.78 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. FinNexus has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $831,426.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 62% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

