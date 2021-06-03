Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.28. Finning International shares last traded at C$30.85, with a volume of 407,264 shares.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.55.

Get Finning International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.19.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $599,235.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.