Fireball (FIRE) Price Tops $6.31

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $125,178.41 and approximately $591.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00016290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,840 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

