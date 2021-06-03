FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $20.57. FireEye shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 61,981 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get FireEye alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.