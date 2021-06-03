Firo Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Firo has a market capitalization of $113.92 million and approximately $32.23 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $9.55 or 0.00025172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.62 or 0.07256479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $688.86 or 0.01816646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00483199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00177213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.87 or 0.00780256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00476122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00429500 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,934,805 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

