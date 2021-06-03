First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,948 shares.The stock last traded at $43.12 and had previously closed at $42.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

