First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.15. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 360,564 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

