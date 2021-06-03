First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,826. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97.

