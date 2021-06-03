First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.