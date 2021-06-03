First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 5.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.