FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.20 ($1.09). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 82.30 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,554,640 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

