FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of FirstService worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 881.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FirstService by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FirstService by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,071,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FSV stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

