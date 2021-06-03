FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.66

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and traded as high as $37.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,707 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 41.24%.

In other FitLife Brands news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

