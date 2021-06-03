Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 23.8% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Five Below worth $67,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 10.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $56,444,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 192.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.44. 7,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

