Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. 1,121,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,653. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.